The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) caucus retreat in Kyankwanzi was a tussle between two groups that arrived at the venue with different interests, the telltale signs were evident, the plans were sinister, the architects were on high alert, and the ground was fertile for both.

The demand for the army green signature Kyankwanzi uniform was high at the beginning and it managed to bring a uniform idea among the proponents but could not hold as much as the ten days waned and members started silently demanding T-shirts for either “tova ku Main” or “MK Standby generator”.

The two were not themes of the retreat, but like any other retreats that preceded this, they always end on a high or should we say on the low as they involve kneeling and collapsing to the ground to pass resolutions or conscript the chairman, President Museveni into accepting to stand again.

The plan was all well cut out, only that contrary to the previous occasions, this time, another group was armed and willing to thwart it.

As the days drew closer with the penultimate activities in Ngoma, Nakaseke District, the proposers of President Museveni began drawing plans to ambush him by placing a resolution in his face, urging him to accept to stand for the presidency in 2026.

Placards were produced, and a document was printed for him to sign as soon as he accepts the endorsement.

The Muhoozi group heard of the plans and strategically organised a blow that would make the other group’s plan worthless.

“We have just been reliably informed that a group of 30 self-seekers (MPs) are converging at Kyankwanzi to endorse President Museveni tomorrow as a sole candidate for the 2026 elections. We know some of them are targeting ministerial positions while the others want to retain their ministerial positions,” Muhoozi movement’s mouthpiece Daudi Kabanda said the night before Ngoma.

By morning, many members were no longer interested in the T-shirts bearing either theme, instead choosing to stay in the army green outfit.

Also, there was disagreement regarding the resolution to endorse President Museveni, instead, members asked that the resolution be withdrawn completely and the document edited.

Meanwhile, some foot soldiers had not been informed, and this provided for uncoordinated troop movements. Indeed, they stuck to the plan, and during one of the first sessions of the closing day, they appeared to proceed with chants for Museveni to accept the endorsement.

Alas, he ( Museveni) had also read the room, and he instead waved back only, refusing to say a word or be drawn to the political meanders of that debate.

President Museveni is my President, my Party Chairperson and my Appointing Authority. I will forever support him. Gen. MK is my brother whom I will fully support the day M7 will not be on the ballot. For your own information, I am launching the MK Movement Coordinators’ brigade… https://t.co/0JZJLG5xYg — Peter Ogwang (@OgwangOgwang) June 5, 2023

They fell to the ground, knelt, and produced messages from afar on T-shirts and placards, but he remained blind to all the efforts.

Meanwhile, team Muhoozi kept chanting as well, making the environment cumbersome, it would end in a lose-lose situation as none of the members obtained their goal.

Muhoozi’s team regrouped and dashed to the wilderness to celebrate, they could be heard from a nearby distance chanting: “MK Oyeee” as they congratulated themselves on frustrating the other group.

The endorsement plans died, as everyone finally sunk into their plate to partake of the meal President Museveni had prepared for their exit.