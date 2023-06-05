Communications specialist Onapito Ekomoloit has been appointed board chairperson of Nile Breweries Limited (NBL).

His appointment takes immediate effect from June 1, 2023.

Prior to his latest appointment, Ekomoloit has been serving as the Legal and Corporate Affairs director at NBL for 17 solid years.

Ekomoloit, who is hailed for boosting NBL’s corporate image during his reign, replaces Elly Karuhanga.

Meanwhile, the company has confirmed that Emmanuel Njuki will take over as the new Legal and Corporate Affairs director.

Commenting on his latest appointment, Ekomoloit said, “It is an honour to continue serving our company.”

Ekomoloit is the former press secretary to President Yoweri Museveni.

A former lecturer at Makerere University, Ekomoloit, has also previously served as the Member of Parliament for Amuria County in the 6th Parliament.