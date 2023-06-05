Uganda MTN Uganda in partnership with the Uganda Small Scale Industries Association on Friday donated sewing machines, overlock machines, sewing threads, button attachments and sewing materials, computers, printers and training to Teso Textile Light Dynamics, a tailoring enterprise in Soroti City, in the ongoing 21 Days of Y’ello Care Campaign.

The MTN Uganda employees also participated in cleaning Soroti City Market as part of their contribution to the communities. The entire exercise costs UGX20 million.

This follows the launch of the annual campaign on Thursday aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs and driving economic growth.

Eight enterprises are set to benefit from this year’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care campaign executed in 25 days in commemoration of the upcoming MTN Uganda’s 25th anniversary

To kick of this years’ initiatives, MTN handed over of various equipment including an embroidery machine and training on the new digital technologies to members of Disability Employment Link Project Uganda in Kampala to boost their business.

Disability Employment Link Project Uganda consists of 75 disabled women and talented men who engage in tailoring and shoemaking to provide for their families and improve the livelihood of their communities.

Andrew Bukenya, senior manager, Risk and Compliance at MTN Uganda said their support to the entrepreneurs, particularly in underprivileged communities, is aimed at stimulating economic growth and creating jobs for the population, leveraging on the information and communication technologies.

“We, at MTN Uganda believe that entrepreneurship is the key to unlocking economic and social development in our communities and that’s why we’re excited to support entrepreneurs such as Teso Textile Light Dynamics,” he said.

He said MTN Uganda is supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs to unlock their potential and create opportunities for job growth and development in all the areas it operates.

Uganda has been known globally as the most entrepreneurial country but also with the highest failure rate of businesses.

George William Okoit, the founder of Teso Textile Light Dynamics which employs 15 people mainly single mothers, thanked MTN Uganda for extending the support noting that it will go a long way in boosting their tailoring business.

“This increased number of equipment also places us in a comfortable position to accommodate more students who are internship in this field,” he said.

James Obore, the deputy city clerk, of Soroti City congratulated MTN Uganda for the support extended to their communities.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to MTN Uganda and all the individuals who took part in today’s initiative to clean up Soroti. Your contribution is immensely valued,” he said.

MTN established the 21 Days of Y’ello Care initiative in 2007 to allow its employees to directly contribute to the communities in which they live and work.

This year’s program has been themed “Empowering Entrepreneurs to Unlock Growth and Job Creation for Communities” highlighting the company’s commitment to driving digital transformation and fostering economic growth countrywide.

This initiative aligns with the telecom’s Ambition 2025 to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress but also as a partner with the government to achieve the national development agenda as stipulated in the National Development Plan III and Vision 2040.

MTN Uganda employees have over the years been involved in tens of initiatives in the communities through the 21 Days of Y’ello Care to boost their production capacity and transform their lives and that of their communities.