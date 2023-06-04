Fresh from winning the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title, Vipers Sports Club added another silverware in their cabin after beating Police FC in the Uganda Cup finals on Saturday afternoon.

In a game played at the Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira, the Venoms got the better of a dominating Police FC side under Angelo Lonyesi , thanks to a Milton Karisa first half goal.

With Police dictating play in Lira, Vipers seized the moment in the 15th minute when skipper, Karisa capitalised on a Bright Anukani corner to head the ball into the back of the net to send the fans into frenzy at the stadium named after Uganda’s Olympics record breaker, John Akii-Bua.

The goal was enough for Vipers to hold onto until the final whistle that saw them crowned champions of the Uganda Cup.

The win ensured Vipers won their first ever home double and now join the double club that includes also includes the three VEK members SC Villa, Express FC and KCCA FC.

Coach Alex Isabirye now has lifted the Uganda Cup with a fourth club, having previously won it with Victoria University, BUL FC and URA FC.

Vipers have now moved to three Uganda Cup titles under their belt, but a distant seven away from record winners KCCA FC and Express FC that have 10 titles each to their names.