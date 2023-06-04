The chairperson of Christian Ecumenical Council of Uganda (CECU) who also doubles as the presiding Bishop of the Evangelical Orthodox Church in Uganda Jacinto Kibuuka has rallied Ugandans to embrace the Parish Development Model.

“PDM is such a good initiative to help in poverty alleviation. Ugandans should embrace it,” Bishop Kibuuka said.

He was speaking during this year’s martyr’s day celebrations at Mamre Prayer Centre.

Bishop Kibuuka however noted that much is still needed by government to make the program popular among the people and to this he said all opinion leaders should be involved.

“We urge government to make religious leaders and opinion leaders to understand PDM system and also spread the good news about it. Government should stand firm on ensuring money meant for Parish Development Model reaches the intended beneficiaries to avoid scenarios of being pocketed by some individuals.”

The leader of the Evangelical Orthodox Church in Uganda also appealed to government to always offer a helping hand to the church in organising martyrs day celebrations.

“Dominations like Romanism and Anglicanism, are simply traditions but the faith is Christianity where we all fall, we share the same master, Bible and belief. We therefore, request government to support us all who celebrate martyrs day as opposed to a few,” he said.

He urged believers to refrain from bloodshed and refocus on God for the country to have development, peace and freedom.

The chief preacher Bishop Peter Ndabuki, from Machakos, Kenya applauded Uganda for standing firm against homosexuality.

The Christian Ecumenical Council of Uganda is an umbrella body for six religions including Evangelical Orthodox Church, Charismatic Episcopal Church, Worldwide Anglican Church, Orthodox Anglican Church, Reformed Anglican Church, Orthodox Anglican church.