The Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) has launched the first-ever blood product irradiation service in Uganda. This new initiative aims to enhance the safety and quality of blood transfusions by employing advanced irradiation techniques.

Blood product irradiation is a process that involves exposing blood components, such as red blood cells, platelets, and plasma, to controlled doses of radiation.

According to Dr. Francis Ssali, the Deputy Executive Director, Research and Clinical Services at JCRC, the facility can process 288 units of blood (48 cycles) each day with an average patient wait time of 4 minutes, 7 seconds.

The products that require irradiation include whole blood, packed red cells, platelets and Neutrophil transfusion. “Radiation neither damages nor renders the blood product radioactive.” says Dr. Ssali.

The damaged lymphocytes are rendered incapable of dividing hence causing a reaction in the body.