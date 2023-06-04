A police officer and a pregnant woman have been charged with battery for beating up their two-timing boyfriend after discovering he was cheating on both of them.

Jilted lovers Anna Elicia Perez, an officer with Miami-Dade, 34, and Mila Zuloaoga, 35, who is seven months pregnant, went to Miller’s Ale House in Palmetto Bay, on May 26 sometime after midnight to confront the man about his unfaithful actions.

The verbal dispute then turned into a ‘public smackdown.’ The women ‘struck the victim on the face and upper body with their hands multiple times,’ according to a police report, reported.

The victim, whose name was not disclosed, ‘sustained redness to the face and a small bruise to the lower lip,’ as per the police report.

Both of the women were taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of battery regarding the alleged assault, the news outlet reported.

Anna Elicia Perez, 34, a Miami-Dade police officer, was involved in the messy love triangle

Mila Zuloaga, 35, who is seven months pregnant, was reportedly living with her two-timing boyfriend. It is unclear how long the pair had been in a relationship

Miller’s Ale House is the restaurant where both women confronted their boyfriend on May 26

It is unclear how each woman learned about one another or how long the love triangle had gone on for, but Zuloaga was reportedly living with the man at the time.

Perez reportedly roughed up her cheating beau and told her fellow Miami-Dade officers that she pushed and hit him multiple times, reported.

Zuloaga was taken to the MDPD special victims bureau and Perez was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

It is unclear what position Perez has with the police department, and how long she has been on the force.

After the assault Perez was relieved of her duty with pay pending until the state attorney reviews the case, a report said.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said on Monday that he was ‘disappointed by this officer’s actions.’

‘We are held to a higher standard of conduct on and off duty. Although this officer was off duty, her behavior was unacceptable and it goes against the core values of our department,’ Ramirez said in a statement.

‘We will work closely with the State Attorney’s Office and ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.’

When DailyMail.com reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department they did not respond to our request for comment.

In the meantime, some people commented on the altercation, giving their take on the messy love triangle.

‘Dude buried himself in his own grave by pulling off a stunt like that. It’s hard to feel sorry for him,’ one person wrote, as per.

Another wrote: ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. A 7 month pregnant woman should not be getting involved in fights.’

Source: The Daily Mail