Happy Martys Day Uganda! For their faith, they gave the ultimate sacrifice – life. They died because they believed. When was the last time you believed in something that you were willing to give up your life for it?

When was the last time you told your woman the truth so as to make sure she doesn’t hurt as much as she would? Told her that because she wasn’t willing to give you some, you were thinking of stepping out on her.

Maybe the truth would help in solving so many things that we feel wouldn’t hurt the people we love. The ultimate sacrifice for your sex life could be telling your partner the bitter truth. That they are not good in bed.

Just because they cum, they might assume that they are God’s gift to women or men. The assumption is that if they have cum, you have cum too. When was the last time you asked your partner if they have cum?

The assumptions should be cleared out by talking about the things that actually matter. Stop underrating your sex life. It could be the reason you are a bitter human being. This could be the reason you don’t play well with others.

It’s okay to not be sure about how good or bad you are for a particular lover. But you have to be able to want to find out. Ask about how you make them feel. Ask them if there is something you should do differently.

Ask if the way you are stroking is the right way they like it. Women are different. And no matter how much money you have, knowing that you made your woman cum brings a certain level of confidence and happiness.

As a woman ask if you are riding him right. Some women end up hurting people’s balls thinking they are riding them right. Ask and you could learn a few things about your man. Maybe he doesn’t like you being on top at all.

Sacrifice your pride for a better sex life. Sacrifice your ego to make someone’s child happy. Maybe this us how we will make this world a better place.

Till next time, sex is life.