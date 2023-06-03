The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga has said Ugandans who have been abducted and disappeared by the regime operatives are “our modern-day Martyrs”

In a statement as Christians celebrate this year’s Martyrs Day, Mpuuga said today marks exactly four years since the regime launched a new wave of “state inspired violence” against opposition politicians and supporters.

He stated that it was on this day, June 3 2019, when their supporter, John Bosco Kibalama was abducted by gunmen in Kanyanya along Gayaza Road.

Since then, Mpuuga said his wife, children, parents and friends have never heard from him save for the time when the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, told the media that he is in the hands of the state.

“After Kibalama’s disappearance, many young men and women have been disappeared by the state either not to be seen again or slapped with flimsy charges before the military courts and thus kept in detention,” he said.

“As we celebrate this year’s Martyrs Day, we commit to the Lord Almighty, all our comrades who were abducted and disappeared by the regime operatives, the several dozens who were killed in November 2020 plus the likes of Ritah Nabukenya and Frank Ssenteza as well as those who still battling politically motivated charges,” he added.

He said these are “our modern-day Martyrs”, adding that they should give them the courage and resilience to further the struggle for new Uganda.

Over the past few days, Mpuuuga said they have witnessed columns of people trekking from all corners of the country on pilgrimage to Namugongo ahead of this year’s Martyrs’ Day celebration.

“I congratulate them and also send my commiserations to the families of those pilgrims who lost their lives while on this holy journey. Two of those that perished after a motor vehicle rammed into them are from my home Diocese of Masaka,” he said.

He said that the courage of especially the pilgrims who walked for hundreds of kilometres to Namugongo, and not being deterred by the road accidents that claimed some lives.

He said it gives a true reflection of determination of the 45 young men who paid the ultimate price for Christianity to take root in this our motherland.

He said those young men who are venerated today as the Holy Uganda Martyrs endured humiliation and persecution for what they believed in.

“It is absurd that 138 years since their martyrdom, we are yet to see an end to the persecution of Ugandans because of what they believe in,” he said.