The High Court in Kampala has ordered Uganda Funeral Services to pay shs260 million to a man who was knocked by one of the company vehicles while he rode a motorcycle.

In a case filed in 2022, Hirani Manji Kanji was knocked and injured by a speeding Uganda Funeral Services vehicle registration number on December, 21, 2021

In the accident that happened as the funeral van was being driven on the wrong side of the road, Hirani suffered multiple injuries that he is still nursing.

In his judgement, Justice Musa Ssekaana faulted the driver for using the wrong side of the road which saw him knock a motorist .

“The vehicle had no right of way and there was no justification to drive in the opposite direction with no siren or warnings to the other road users that expected no traffic from the opposite direction,” the judge ruled.

“….. it’s clear that the driver of the vehicle was on the wrong side and took no bother at all to protect other road users.”

The judge said all evidence points to negligence on the side of the Uganda Funeral Services van that he said the company never disowned.

“In the instant case the defendant of the motor vehicle is vicariously liable for the actions of its agent/servant or driver. The defendant does not deny the actions of the reckless driving and has not atleast disowned the said driver for being on a frolic of his own.”

The judge therefore ordered that Uganda Funeral Services pays shs161.4million as special damages but also shs100 million as general damages.