The UPDF Chief of Staff Land Force Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba has today presided over the handover of the office of the Commandant Military Police from Maj Gen Don Nabasa to Brig Gen William Bainomugisha.

The ceremony took place at the Military Police headquarters in Makindye, Kampala.

Speaking at the function, Maj Gen Bakasumba commended the Maj Gen Nabasa for a job well done and urged the incoming to emulate his predecessor.

He applauded Maj Gen Nabasa for the recent infrastructural developments at Military Police and urged him to do the same at the third Division Infantry Division headquarters in Moroto where he was sent.

The outgoing commandant Maj Gen Don Nabasa advised his successor, Brig Gen Bainomugisha to cooperate with the civilian population, maintain teamwork and work hard.

Maj Gen Bakasumba implored Brig Bainomugisha to continue taking Military Police to greater heights, in terms of duties and responsibilities.

He urged all troops to embrace the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi’s message of maintaining ideological clarity, on top of conserving the environment.

Brig Gen Bainomugisha commended the UPDF leadership for entrusting him with the new responsibility and pledged to steer Military Police forward.

The function was also attended by UPDF Senior and Junior Officers and local leaders, among others