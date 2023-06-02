The Anti-corruption court in Kampala has issued criminal summons against State Minister for Finance and Economic Planning Amos Lugoloobi .

The summons were issued on Friday by the Chief Magistrate Moses Nabende on the request of the state prosecutor Safina Bireke after the minister failed to turn up for mention of his case.

However, Lugoloobi’s lawyers led by John Isabirye and Tony Tumukunde told court that the minister was out of the country for official duties.

Nabende however issued the criminal summons against Lugoloobi and directed that he appears on June 29, when the trial magistrate who is currently indisposed returns.

The magistrate adjourned the matter to June 29.

Case

Lugoloobi is accused of dealing in stolen government property.

Prosecution alleges at Lugoloobi while at the office of the Prime Minister Stores in Namanve in Mukono District and at different places in Matuga , Wakiso District and Ntenjeru North Constituency in Kayunga District dealt with government property that is 700 prepainted iron sheets marked ‘Office of the Prime Minister.

The said iron sheets which were reportedly acquired as a result of loss of property an offense under section 10 (1) of the Anti Corruption Court were obtained in two phases, involving 400 iron sheets between July 14, 2022 and February 2023 , and another batch of 300 iron sheets obtained between February, 1, 2023 and March 16, 2023.