Andrew Mwenda, the mouthpiece for the MK Movement, a political outfit headed by President Museveni’s First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has ruled out having both Museveni and his son on the ballot paper at any time.

Mwenda spoke during the NBS TV’s front-line show when he said the MK movement and their leader Gen Muhoozi still need time.

“The MK Movement is an aggregation of many diverse groups and interests. It lacks a central brain. It still lacks a definitive idea that gives it purpose,” Mwenda said.

“The MK supporters are young people who are dissatisfied with NRM and want a transition which is insulated from the brutality Museveni unleashes on the opposition,” he added.

According to Mwenda, Muhoozi’s candidature as president is far more complex than what meets the eye, despite him being called the standby generator.

Mwenda says that the former Land Forces Commander must first withdraw from the army, yet this is not his decision to make, but that of the military, its Commander in Chief, and his father Yoweri Museveni.

“If as is likely, Museveni is on the ballot in 2026, Muhoozi cannot stand against him,” Mwenda said.

Mwenda’s comments come just days after President Museveni tore through the MK movement, claiming that those hanging around Muhoozi are after their own interests.

“Some are looking for this, some are looking for that,” Museveni said.