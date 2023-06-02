Five people have been confirmed dead and 24 other injured in an accident involving three vehicles along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

The accident happened at around 4am at Migyera town council involving a bus registration number UBB 538K belonging to California bus company , a Isuzu D-Max registration number UBK 688C and a Fuso box body registration number UBC 209A.

“Preliminary information indicates that the driver of the bus that was coming from Gulu side heading to Kampala direction, about half a kilometer to enter Migeera trading centre, rammed into a broken-down Fuso body body which was also facing Kampala direction. The bus again knocked another motor vehicle registration number UBK 688C a Isuzu D-Max Killing four passengers in a bus and injuring 24 passengers,” said ASP Sam Twinemaziima, the Savannah region police spokesperson.

He noted that also among the dead was one Alex Muwanga, a mechanic who was repairing the broken down Fuso.

The bodies have been conveyed to Nakasongola Health Centre 3 mortuary for postmortem examination as inquiries into the exact cause of the accident continue.