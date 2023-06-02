A new condom said to help men prolong sexual performance has been introduced on the Ugandan market.

Named ‘Kiss Extra Time’ the condom is said to have a unique delay lubricant inside which acts as a mild and temporary numbing agent for men to help them last longer and delay in climaxing.

“As a leading social marketing organization in sexual and reproductive health that provides couples with affordable and safe options for family planning and HIV/AIDS prevention, we constantly strive to innovate unique products to improve the well-being and intimate health of our customers. The Kiss Extra Time condom is one of those innovations,” said Dr. Queen Amina Biobaku, the Country Manager for DKT International Uganda.

“In order to meet the evolving needs and desires of our valued customers and because we understand that many couples seek ways to extend their moments of intimacy for mutual satisfaction and pleasure, we believe that Kiss Extra Time provides the perfect solution.”

She explained that they are also starting a campaign titled “Extra Time for Extra Pleasure” aims to celebrate the diverse needs of intimate connections while highlighting the enhanced pleasure and intimacy that the new condom can provide, and how the correct and consistent use of condoms can increase sexual pleasure, prevent sexually transmitted infections, HIV and unplanned pregnancies.

Through engaging facts, informative discussions, and exciting giveaways, we hope to ignite conversations around the importance of sexual well-being and encourage couples to explore the endless possibilities that this new condom offers as the new option for couples to stay safe while enjoying extended pleasure.”

Dr.Moses Okello, the promotions manager for DKT International Uganda said as a social marketing organization involved in sexual and reproductive , they are always innovating ways to keep members of the public safe, especially in regards sexually transmitted infections.

“We introduced a diverse portfolio of condom variants including Kiss Classic, Kiss Chocolate, Kiss Strawberry, Kiss Studded and Kiss Passion fruit to ensure we bring things of everyday and put them into condom use which allows one to remove the stigma associated with condom use,” Dr.Okello said.

“Now one can walk to a pharmacy and ask for a strawberry without fear. Uganda having a young population, we need to encourage them to use condoms by being innovative. “