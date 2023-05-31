President of the United States, Joe Biden had initially sent several warnings to President Museveni, asking him not to assent to the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023.

According to information obtained by the Nile Post, Museveni’s US counterpart wrote a long letter to Entebbe, warning President Museveni against the dangers and impacts of signing the Bill.

The letter, according to a source that attended a meeting between Museveni and the Parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee at State House Entebbe was also the subject of the discussion. Still, members were instead infuriated that Biden wants to determine how Uganda is run.

“People were specifically with Biden’s lack of respect for Uganda as a country and President Museveni as its head, so we chose to overlook his warning letter,” a source intimated.

In the letter, Biden wanted Uganda to concentrate on other issues like human rights protection and the different projects that the US was funding. He warned that signing the Bill would open up gross violations of rights and could bring the programs funded by the American government to a stop.

President Museveni did not personally comment on the letter and there is no proof he sent back a reply, but he went ahead to sign the Bill yesterday.

This is the second time President Museveni is going against the wishes of Biden. The first was his refusal to vote with the United States to force Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

President Museveni had earlier spoken to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenski in a bid for the latter to win over the former ahead of polls in the UN General Assembly.

This was an effort that was further pushed by both US and UK governments, however, Uganda chose to remain neutral when it came to the vote.

Meanwhile, Bidden has expressed disappointment with the government of Uganda following the enactment of the anti-homosexuality act.

In a statement released by the White House, President Biden said the Act is a tragic violation of universal human rights, and not worthy of the Ugandan people as it jeopardizes the prospects of critical economic growth for the entire country.

“I join with people worldwide including many in Uganda in calling for its immediate repeal. No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or be subjected to violence and discrimination. It is wrong,” Biden said.

“As such, I have directed my National Security Council to evaluate the implications of this law on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda, including our ability to safely deliver services under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and other forms of assistance and investments. My Administration will also incorporate the impacts of the law into our review of Uganda’s eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). And we are considering additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption.” he added