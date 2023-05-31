Hip Hop star Ernest Nsimbi alias GNL Zamba has called upon fellow artists to recall the death of Moses Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio and use it as a lesson to stop further fights between one another in the industry.

GNL Zamba was speaking following a physical fight between Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso and Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin yesterday.

“I would like to remind my brothers in this industry that it was a fight that led to the death of our beloved brother Moses Radio. It was insults that lead to the deaths of Tupac and Biggie!” GNL Zamba said.

“Energy is neither created nor destroyed, a cycle of violence only perpetuates itself until a bigger man has the courage to break it. Love not war let cool heads prevail. Love and respect you both,” he added.

Pallaso and Alien Skin were embroiled in a physical fight after the former accused the latter of disrespect. Pallaso claims that Alien Skin disrupted his rehearsals for an upcoming concert, prompting him to smack his face.

Police swung into action to arrest both artists but Alien Skin jumped off the patrol and disappeared with the darkness.

He would later appear in an interview on Sanyuka TV also wondering what had happened.

In response to the fight with Pallaso, Alien Skin said he won the mental battle, accusing Pallaso of shadowboxing.

“I beat him mentally, imagine fighting someone who is not sending back a reply?” he said.

Pallaso on his part apologised to Alien Skin and his fans, urging that it was a failure on his part to handle frustrations.

“I am very sad and I am truly, truly sorry, I wasn’t able to handle the situation both differently and better. For my brother Alien Skin, I am also genuinely sorry. Darkness cant take out darkness only light and I should know better. I take the full blame. I am sorry,” he said.

Mowzey Radio, a member of the Goodlyfe Crew singing duo died on February 1st 2018 at Case Clinic due to a blood clot in his brain obtained following a bar brawl in Entebbe.