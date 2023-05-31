Bismac Amumpaire has been recognised for his pioneering work in Ugandan travel and cultural journalism in the Annual National Heritage Awards.

Amumpaire, who boasts a twelve year career, has been one of the most persistent promoters of cultural tourism in Ugandan media.

He shot to fame as the face of NBS Television’s Travel Show for which he produced 250 episodes from 2016. During the long running show, Amumpaire showed off many of Uganda’s natural and cultural wonders that had until that point not been celebrated.

To date, Amumpaire has produced 500 episodes of television journalism with a deep focus on conservation, culture, nature and the environment.

On May 25, Amumpaire was recognised for his unique contribution to journalism in the region in awards organised by Cross Cultural Foundation of Uganda (CCFU) with support of European Union and Ministry of Tourism,Wildlife & Antiquities.

Barbra Babwetera, the executive director of CCFU, said while choosing the winner of the media award was tough, Amumpaire’s work and impact spoke for itself.

A grateful Amumpaire shared his inspiration, while accepting the award, “I am very fascinated by the rich history and cultural heritage of the places I visit, and I strive to convey the stories and traditions of these communities in my scripting.”

Amumpaire said he will use the award package to not only deepen his research methodology but also plans to start a journalism and media museum for archives, creating educational and training programs for the current and next generation of journalists.

“I believe this will shed light on important social ,cultural and political issues, and hence contribute to a more informed and engaged public,” He said.

Amumpaire’s ultimate goal is to, “Gradually help to promote the importance of quality journalism and its role in shaping public discourse and awareness as far as cultural preservation and development is concerned.”

The particular award Amumpaire snagged is given out once every three years.