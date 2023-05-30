A new criminal gang targeting trucks has arrived on the Jinja highway, prompting police to issue a warning to motorists.

The group is said to be after heavy goods lorries that park between Mukono and Jinja for spare parts.

“In cordination with Kampala Metropolitan Police, Mukono police conducted an operation targeting this gang. This is a new crime wave of criminals that had started along the highway,” said police spokesperson Fred Enanga.

He said that what this gang does is to pretend under the pretext of repairing the broken down trucks and end up removing the spare parts esspecially the differential, axles and other parts.

In the operation, police made recoveries of spare parts in Bugembe spare market, Katwe and Jinja city.

A total of five suspects were arrested. They have been identified as Muhammad Sendagire, Daniel Matege, Robert Mukasa, Joseph Muhindo and Arthur Jagwe.

Enanga said that this is a big racket and a serious manhunt for other members is ongoing.

He said that a search was also conducted at their premises where they recovered 58 axles, 2 diffs, 2 gearboxes that were stolen from six trucks “and we would like the drivers and owners of these trucks to link up with police in Mukono or Kampala Metropolitan police.”

According to him, police has intensfied road policing through intergrated patrol units but also urged drivers to remain vigilant while on this highway.

“We are working towards getting rid the transport industry of criminality. We want truck drivers and other motorists to feel safe on the roads,” Enanga said.