Dorothy Kisaka has said there is a need to to involve children into smart city agenda, saying that the project is only achievable if people work together.

Kisaka who is the Executive Director Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) made the remarks while appearing on NBS Spotlightug Show that aired on Monday night under the topic “Delivering on the smart city agenda.

To achieve the smart city goal, the government is set to embark on a number of projects such as infrastructure development, technology and people wellbeing.

Smart cities use modern technology to improve efficiency, share well- timed information with the public, offer better services while promoting economic growth and quality of life for citizens.

Kisaka said to make Kampala a smart city, there is need to actively involve everyone in this campaign including children if the dream is to be achieved as fast as possible.

“We have to create that sensitisation among us as adults but more so in our children in the school. KCCA has 79 schools; we are saying all our children (should be involved). Our schools hold 28,000 children in the city alone. If we create this awareness over a smart city agenda from childhood, littering will stop because they know this is not part of the smart city campaign,” she said.

Kisaka said they have a vision, mission and a strategic plan of making Kampala a smart city; calling upon Ugandans to embrace the journey which she said is only possible through concerted effort

“We are building a smart city together. It is a rallying call for the citizens; it is an awareness phrase for everyone. I have seen a statement saying that we should stop talking about smart city project because (Kampala) is not a smart city. Yes, it is not (a smarty city) today but we are people of faith. Even when you don’t have a house, you start thinking like the house is there,” she said.

For the past few years, authorities in Kampala have embarked on several projects to improve the city including the smart city project. Cities around the world have adopted or begun planning multi- billion smart city programmes and officials at KCCA believe that it is possible to make Kampala one of them.

In Kampala, there is pressure on what some leaders in the city called “an unenlightened city” to be a “smart city”.

Eng. Justus Akankwasa, Director Engineering and Technical Services at KCCA assured the citizens of Kampala that there’s a plan to make Kampala a better city. He said these plans have started.

“We are utilizing local contractors on all government funded projects,” said Akankwasa.

Ronald Balimwezo, the Nakawa East MP said if we are to have a smart and clean city, a lot of planning to deal with any road infrastructure is needed.

“We need to appreciate that Kampala is the capital and needs much attention. We have not done enough for our city which is a economic hub of this country and the face of Uganda .I call upon MPs to make sure that we revisit our appropriation and at least give KCCA enough funds for its operation, “he said

Balimwezo also noted that there is a technical and political relationship gap that needs to be worked on.

“I want to thank the KCCA Executive director and the Lord Mayor because this time we sat down and had to constitute the City Roads Committee,” he said.

Kampala is set to become Uganda’s first smart city. By smart city, it is expected to be an innovative city that uses information communication technology (ICTs) and other means to improve quality of life, efficiency of urban operations, services and competitiveness, while ensuring that it meets the needs of present and future generations with respect to economic, social and environmental aspects.

An idea adopted from Europe, Kampala, joins a number of other cities around the world that aim at using ICT to improve public services.