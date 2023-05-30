Another inmate has accused Copriyam Kasolo, the key suspect in the kidnap and subsequent murder of social worker, Maria Nagirinya and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa of threatening to kill him.

Hassan Kisekka, alias Masadda one of those accused in Nagirinya’s case on Tuesday asked court to have him changed from Luzira fearing for his life.

“I ask court to change my prison since I get threats from one of my fellow inmates,” Kisekka told court.

“I ask that am changed from Luzira Upper Prison since my life is under threat Kasolo and Rasta Lubega Johnson who are threatening to kill me.”

However, during the court session, Kasolo kept shaking his head as if in disbelief as his co-accused made claims against him.

Trial judge, Isaac Muwata reasoned with Kisekka and asked prison authorities to make arrangements to transfer him from the Upper Prison in Luzira for his own safety.

Kisekka was also given another lawyer, Godfrey Sserwanga to represent him to avoid sharing a lawyer with Johnson Lubega that he accuses of being one of those threatening to kill him.

Justice Muwata adjourned the case to June, 6 for further hearing.

The development comes on the backdrop of a similar accusation by Nasif Kalyango, 25 a boda boda rider against Copriyam Kasolo.

Kalyango who is accused together with Kasolo recently pinned Kasolo and Johnson Lubega of participating in the kidnap and subsequent murder of Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kityimbwa.

He consequently asked court to have him relocated to another prison after being threaten by Kasolo.

Five suspects including Coporiyamu Kasolo alias Arsenal, Johnson Lubega aka Manomano, Sharif Mpanga, Nassif Kalyango alias Muwonge, and Hassan Kisekka alias Masadda, are facing six counts of murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery, offences committed in 2019 at Lungujja, a Kampala suburb before dumping the bodies in Nakitutuli swamp along the Mukono-Kayunga Road.

Their co-accused, Isaac Ssenabulya, alias Kisunsu earlier pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 40years imprisonment.

He was used as a state witness.