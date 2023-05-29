President Museveni has apart from the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 signed five other bills into law, State House has said.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, State House said Museveni has signed Museums and Monuments Bill 2022 into law.

The law aims to strengthen administrative frameworks to ensure efficient management of the cultural and natural heritage sector.

The law seeks to protect cultural and natural heritage resources and the environment, strengthen and provide institutional structure for effective management of the museums and monuments, prohibit illicit trafficking of protected objects, and promote local content of cultural and natural heritage.

Public Health Amendment Bill 2022

According to State House, the president has also signed into law, the Public Health Amendment Bill 2022 which criminalises spitting in public, failure by parents to take children for immunization, failure to report an outbreak of usual diseases and failure to disclose whereabouts of contacts.

The new law also stipulates a shs3 million fine or one year imprisonment or both for a person who is convicted of willfully spreading an infectious disease.

This law was enacted following the outbreak of the Coronavirus and is among others aimed at mitigating the spread of infectious diseases in the country to replace the Public Health Act of 1935 by the British colonialists.

The president has also in the same vein assented to the Markets Bill 2022 which addresses the management of markets around the country, the Microfinance Deposits taking Institutions amendment Bill 2022 and the Law Reform (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, 2023.