As Africa observed the Africa Day celebrated annually on May 25, Pan Africanists shed light on the significance of the day and its prospective impacts.

In his remarks, the Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, emphasized the relevance of reflection on this day as he acknowledged the leaders who fought for Africa’s liberation and independence, thus Africa has since reclaimed its narrative.

Director General Thunderbird School of Global Management, which is the best for International trade and management, Dr. Sanjeev Khagram, who is an Indian of Ugandan descent (Jinja District), highlighted the need for Africans to exhibit patriotism.

He suggested that the way forward lies in reflection, addressing present challenges, and uniting as Africans to find solutions of steering the continent forward.

Senior Advisor of US Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy, Deneyse Kirkpatrick, emphasized the need for African countries to work collectively to establish frameworks for the benefit of all, hence realizing Africa’s development potential.

She expressed her vision for a proud Africa. She highlighted the need for Africans, especially the youth, to embrace the importance of preserving traditional values, heritage and work towards prosperity.

The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, conveyed a message from the Pan-Africanism champion, President Museveni, stating that Uganda has taken significant steps in strengthening its ties, with other African nations and international community holistically.

“The government has actively participated in regional organisations such as East African Community and African Union, which have been crucial in advancing the African agenda.”

He reminded individuals of African descent that it’s important to reflect on building a strong and united Africa, by prioritising regional and continental integration.

Ambassador Walusimbi also shared Uganda’s approach to promoting Pan-Africanism, revealing the need for unity among all individuals of African descent, in working toward uplifting and building a better continent, pointing to the vital role played by the historical diaspora community in achieving this goal.

He also revealed plans by Uganda to open a General consulate in Los Angeles, to bolster ties for mutual benefit with one of the strongest economies in the world.

Consul General of South Africa, Thandile Babalwa, stressed the necessity of significant investments in freedom, infrastructure, education, and other strategic goals.

She underscored the potential of such investments to accelerate the continental integration, and foster Africa’s overall development.

In a special manner, President Muslim Council of Sudan, Dr. Mustafa Kuko, appealed to the attendees to pray for the end of turmoils in Sudan, adding that warring parties ought to concentrate on politics of interest, thus Pan-Africanism.

The gathering supported ongoing efforts to silence the gun for a ceasefire to allow peace, for people to elect their leaders smooth peace process in Sudan, adding that integration is very simple, if the nation get the political will.

Africa Day traces its origins back to the first conference of independent African states, held in Ghana in 1958. During the period between 1958 and 1963, 17 African countries, including Uganda gained their independence, thus the growing Pan-African sentiments across the continent.

The day serves as a significant occasion to raise awareness about Pan-African ideals, and educate the population on the rich history of the continent.

This year, the day was marked under the theme “The Africa We Want” which highlights Africa’s journey towards achieving socio-economic and political development while shaping a positive narrative for the future.

The event was graced by Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, Director General Thunderbird School of Global Management, Dr. Sanjeev Khagram, Senior Advisor ,US Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy, US State Department, Deneyse A. Kirkpatrick, Director Office of US International Affairs, Lejeune Y. Lockett, President of US Africa Institute, Dr. Tadios Belay, US Department of Commerce, Department of Building and Safety City of Los Angeles, Amanuel Berhe.