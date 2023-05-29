The Anti Corruption Division of the High Court in Kampala has dismissed an application in which State Minister for Karamoja, Agnes Nandutu sought to have her trial over Karamoja iron sheets saga halted.

On Monday, Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga said there is nothing for interpretation and review.

“I don’t see anything warranting Constitutional Court interpretation,”Justice Kajuga said.

Last week, Nandutu filed an application before the court to have her trial halted , pending a determination of a petition she has filed before the Constitutional Court seeking interpretation over the charges against her which she say contravene Article 28(1) and (12) of the Constitution.

Nandutu said section 21a(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 in which Nandutu was charged with dealing with suspect property is vague , broad and ambiguous.

She asked the Anti Corruption Court to halt her trial pending determination of the Constitutional Court petition she filed.

However, on Monday, Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga said there is nothing ambiguous or vague in the law as alleged by Nandutu.

The judge however noted that having filed a petition at the Constitutional Court, there was no need to file another application in the Anti Corruption Court as this would lead to case backlog.

She asked the state to continue with its case.

The case has however been adjourned to June, 8, 2023.

The charges

The minister is charged with dealing with suspect property contrary to section 21a(1) of the Anti Corruption Act 2009.

Under the charge, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) contends that during the month of June 2022, at the OPM stores Namanve, Mukono District and Kkola cell , Bulwanyi Parish in Mukono district, the minister dealt with 2000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 by receiving and holding the said iron sheets which she had reason to believe were acquired as a result of lose of public property , an offence under section 10(1) of the Anti Corruption Act 2009.

Nandutu denied the charges.