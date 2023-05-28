Vipers Sports Club were on Saturday afternoon crowned the StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions after a 5nil win against Busoga United snatched the title away from record champions SC Villa.

The Jogoos who entered the final day two points clear at the top, were denied being crowned champions for the first time in 19 years after they lost one nil at home to tax collectors, URA FC 1, losing out on one point.

Going into the game, Vipers who were second, on 50 points, the same number as third placed KCCA FC needed to win but also pray that table leaders SC Villa don’t win.

In the games played at the same time at three venues in Kampala, Vipers at home in Kitende beat Busoga United 5 nil, a similar score at Lugogo in favour of 13-time champions KCCA FC whereas SC Villa bottled it when they lost one nil to URA FC.

There was silence from SC Villa fans at Wankulukuku in the 61st minute when Najib Fesali capitalized on a Saidi Kyeyune free kick to head the ball into the back of the net.

SC Villa fans who had come in big numbers believed this was their time to lift the league title that has avoided them for the last 19 years , but those hopes were dashed with affairs at their own home.

Even the journalists who had thronged Wankulukuku in big numbers were left frozen by the proceedings at the stadium.

At Kitende, it was all celebrations as Vipers defended the league title that they snatched from SC Villa on a dramatic final day.

Vipers finished on 53 points – the same as KCCA FC whereas SC Villa finished on 52 points to see one of the most dramatic ends to any Uganda Premier League season.