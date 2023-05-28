Nathan Nadala Mafabi is once again contesting for a seat in the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) Council.

The Budadiri County West legislator bounces back after two years of waiting, following the 2020 elections in which he contested and won the popular vote with 576 votes but due to technicalities in the Accountants Act, 2023, he was unable to become a member of the governing body of accountants.

Speaking to us over this matter, the legislator from the East who also doubles as the Chairman of the Bugisu Cooperative Union was very enthusiastic to serve a profession he has belonged to for over 30 years.

“I joined the profession as a member in 1993 at 26 years after completing my CPA course from Kenya,” he said.

He explained that by the time he enrolled for the CPA course at the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), the Accountants Statute that birthed the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU, was not yet enacted.

His choice to study far away from home was guided by his appreciation for the accountancy profession.

“By the time I joined ICPAU as a member, I was the youngest of the 32 members then. This however did not stop me from growing as a professional,” he said.

With the help of seasoned members in the profession, for example s George William Egaddu, N.A.Thakkar, F. Mungereza, Joseph Baliddawa, Late. Bahemuka among others, he was able to make the strides he has made.

If elected onto the Council of ICPAU, Mafabi said he plans to lead the 10-member governing council to develop strategies that are focused on member growth and transformation, institutional growth and continuity.

He also plans to reclaim the space of the accountants by weeding out masqueraders, enhancing transparency and ethical practices, and ensuring that the examination system is credible and relevant among others.

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda is a professional body for certified public accountants in Uganda. As of July 2016, total membership was about 2,000 members.

It was founded on August 31, 1992.

The functions of the Institute, as prescribed by the Accountants Act, are: to regulate and maintain the standard of accountancy in Uganda and also prescribe and regulate the conduct of accountants and practising accountants in Uganda.