For a country that’s celebrated for its diversity in good cuisine and creating recipes out of nothing, it is quite surprising that Egg Masala or our case egg stew is not very popular among Ugandans.

Now that I think of it, I should have taken advantage of the great surplus of eggs on the market during the Covid-19 pandemic when prices for food went up a little but egg prices dipped.

It’s sad that many didn’t know what to do with the eggs save for the usual omelette, boiled eggs and in rolex.

Today, I’d like to introduce you to a new way you can enjoy your eggs, in the shortest time possible and probably through the cheapest way to replace meat or chicken.

Ladies and gentlemen, the egg masala or egg stew.

What you need:

Eggs any number you prefer

Boiling water

Salt

Onions

Garlic

Tomatoes

Tomatoes paste

Black pepper

Ground turmeric

Paprika

Cloves powdered

Ginger

Cumin

Coriander for garnishing

Cooking oil

And the royco for your peace, however it is optional. Ugandans can’t cook without it

Process

Start by boiling your eggs for 10 mins. This is enough time for hard boiled ones.

Deshell them and set aside.

In a clean saucepan hit 2 table spoons of cooking oil.

Saute your diced onions, add garlic until tender.

Add tomatoes and a table spoon of tomatoes paste

Add the spices, salt and about a half cup of water. Make sure your consistency is thick but also soupy, find a balance.

After simmering for 5mins carefully add in your shelled eggs and simmer for another 5 mins or until the eggs are well coated with the Masala sauce.

Garnish with coriander and serve with any food of your choice.

Tell me if you will ever feel like you are too broke to afford a great but simple meal again.