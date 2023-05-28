In a Peace and Security Council virtual meeting held today, African Union leaders have reiterated their commitment to see that peace and stability are restored in the Republic of Sudan.

The virtual meeting was chaired by H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Republic of Uganda who is also the Chairman of the Peace and Security Council for the month of May 2023.

The fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stems from among other issues such as the disagreement between the two rival military groups about how the RSF should be integrated into the Armed forces, a transitional period of that integration and which authority should oversee the transitional process.

Since the conflict broke out on the 15th of April, 2023, over 936,000 people have been displaced with a minimum of over 1,800 reported fatalities.

The Peace and Security Council condemned the fighting in Sudan saying that the issue of integration cannot be used to start the war because that can be determined scientifically, considering known and all agreed parameters such as health of the potential candidates, Education, training and age of the personnel.

“This business of how to integrate armies is not new, we have done it in many parts of Africa including here in Uganda, it cannot be the reason for starting such a devastating war,” President Museveni said.

The Peace and Security Council also condemned the eruption of fighting in Khartoum saying that it was a major setback to the positive steps that the transitional authorities had already made. The transitional Authorities had made a lot of progress towards the return of constitutional order; they had agreed on the political framework agreement, which provided for the transitional period of four months upon the appointment of the civilian Prime Minister and the withdrawal of the Military from the Government Institutions.

The Peace and Security Council further hailed Ethiopia and other neighbouring countries like South Sudan and Chad for facilitating the safe passage and the reception of people fleeing the war.

President Museveni added that in his engagements with both sides, he reiterated his earlier advice to get away with the politics of identity and concentrate on the politics of interest.

“I informed them that a cease-fire is critical to allow peace for people to elect their leaders.”

H.E Museveni said both parties should cease-fire in place, stop mobilisation and bringing of reinforcements because that sparks the fighting. He further advised that both parties should disengage from agreed positions and dialogue and that the end result should be elections.