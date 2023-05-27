Stakeholders have expressed concern over cultural and religious beliefs that they say are continuing to be stumbling block in the appreciation of reproductive health services in the country.

“Many of the challenges to provision of sexual reproductive health services are inherent. They are culturally and traditionally inspired which means we need to provide a lot of evidence to cultural institutions that are our local partners so as to be able to appreciate the need to scale up sexual and reproductive health services,” Annet Kyarimpa, the acting director of programs at Reproductive Health Uganda said.

“This is amidst beliefs and values that the communities hold.”

Kyarimpa was speaking during celebrations to mark 65 years of existence of Reproductive Health Uganda at Hotel Africana in Kampala on Friday.

She explained that because of cultural beliefs and values held by certain communities, it is hard to convince them on the need for sexual and reproductive health services that many perceive to be against their beliefs.

According to Jackson Chekweko, the Executive Director of Reproductive Health Uganda being an African country, Uganda is high dominated by patriarchy which takes a toll on the provision of sexual and reproductive health services.

“The society is male dominated but also women don’t have economic empowerment which affects provision of sexual and reproductive health services,”Chekweko said.

Annet Kyarimpa, the acting director of programs at RHU says the high levels of poverty also affect the provision of services to society.

“On the other side, as a developing country, poverty is at the centre for all the communities and when you are innovating and coming up with initiatives and end users are not able to pay or make a contribution to those services, it becomes a challenge to reach everyone,” Kyarimpa added.

According to the official from Reproductive Health Uganda, having a very young population means that the burden of medical and general welfare is taken on by very few individuals since there are so many dependents.

“The few families that are supporting their own are also overburdened. The challenges are so many but we keep on pushing as an institution.”

Nevertheless, officials say they have been able to navigate the challenges to provide sexual and reproductive health services.

“We are very sensitive on working within the cultural perspectives of the communities. To this, we have worked closely with cultural institutions for example Buganda kingdom but also Lango cultural leader, Omukama of Tooro. This is because we know the influence the cultural leaders have on the people they lead and have to bring them on board .”

Covid effects

Kyarimpa said the issue of teenage pregnancy is such a big challenge that the country will continue grappling with for many years, courtesy of the Covid pandemic.

“We are faced with the biggest challenge ever that will continue to live on. Having teenage mothers was a very negative effect out of the Covid pandemic.”

She however noted that they have tried to identify teenage mothers and empower them economically to support them to take care of their children by giving them skills in soap making, making of snacks and basic book keeping to help them run businesses.

“We have used many platforms to give the young mothers livelihood skills so they can be able to support themselves as they access sexual and reproductive health services.”

Taking stock of last 65 years

Founded in 1957, Reproductive Health Uganda has in the past 65 years been engaging communities in sexual and reproductive health services.

According to Kyarimpa, the organization is proud to have introduced family planning services in the country, having realized a burden of having children who are not well planned.

“We have continued to expand our services to offer comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services in the country. We expanded the scope to include adolescent health, reproductive health cancers, HIV care and support but also other aspects of safe motherhood like antenatal care, postnatal care and delivery,” Kyarimpa said.

These are offered through clinics spread all over the country but also work through partnerships and collaborations with local governments and development partners as they champion and deliver reproductive health services.

“We have a digital platform where we involve young people to express their opinions but also share their challenges. We have innovated in the area of cervical cancer screening and expanding of our family planning program.”

Speaking at the same function, the first deputy Prime Minister but also the Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga hailed Reproductive Health Uganda but urged the need to also include boys in their programs.

“We need to take on the boys as well because it is only the girls that are given the attention and yet they end up marrying the boys who are not prepared. We need to find a way to include spiritual activities and mind set change among other things because these people have been involved in different activities and we shall have to take care,”Kadaga said.

She called for an alternative income generation program for Busoga since the area has the biggest number of teenage pregnancies in the country.