Ugandans with urinary tract challenges may soon not have to rely on hit and miss care in hospitals as the country is set to have regular care for these conditions.

There is a chance this weekend to get that vital checkout.

One of the hospitals that is branching into this neglected but vital branch of medicine is C-Care IHK.

The camp will run from May 26 to the May 28, between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, at the premises of C-Care IHK in Namuwongo.

C-Care IHK, a multi-specialty hospital, is partnering once again with Yashoda Hospital, a leading super specialty hospital in India, to bring specialized urology surgical treatment closer to the people of Uganda. Building on the success of previous camps focusing on fibroid embolization, spine surgery, and cancer treatment, C-Care recognizes the need to address urological conditions and provide accessible treatment options within the country.

Urological conditions, encompassing diseases of the urinary tract and male reproductive system, have emerged as a significant public health concern in Uganda. Common conditions include Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), affecting approximately 10% of the population annually, with women being more susceptible. UTIs can cause considerable discomfort and complications if left untreated.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) is a prevalent concern among older men in Uganda. This non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate gland affects around 50% of men aged 50 and above, leading to urinary difficulties and a reduced quality of life.

Urolithiasis, or kidney stones, has also been on the rise in Uganda, particularly in urban areas. The incidence of urolithiasis cases has increased by 25% over the past five years, causing severe pain and often requiring medical intervention.

In addition to the physical and emotional toll, urological conditions impose a significant financial burden on individuals and families. Access to diagnostics and treatment remains a challenge, especially in remote areas. Diagnostic procedures such as ultrasound scans, cystoscopies, and urodynamic studies are costly and not readily available to those in need.

The cost of medications required for managing urological conditions, including antibiotics for UTIs and alpha-blockers for BPH, can be prohibitively expensive for many Ugandans. Long-term medication management further contributes to the financial strain faced by individuals and families.

These conditions also lead to productivity loss, resulting in reduced work productivity and increased absenteeism, compounding the financial burden.

To address these challenges, the Urology Camp by C-Care IHK and Yashoda Hospital aims to provide comprehensive consultations and treatment for various urological conditions. Specialists from India will collaborate with the skilled in-house urologists at C-Care IHK to offer their expertise.

Consultations are available from Monday to Saturday, between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm, at discounted rates.

C-Care IHK and Yashoda Hospital are committed to alleviating the disease burden and financial strain associated with urological conditions in Uganda. By bringing together experienced specialists and providing accessible care, this camp aims to improve the quality of life for individuals affected by urological conditions.