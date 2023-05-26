The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia(ATMIS) has broken the silence about an early morning attack on a UPDF base by Al Shabaab jihadists .

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, ATMIS said the attack happened at around 5am targeting one of their forward operating bases(FOB) in Lower Shabelle region as the militants used vehicle borne improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers.

“Fighting between the terrorists and ATMIS soldiers ensured. Reinforcements from ATMIS Aviation unit and allies managed to destroy weapons in possession of the withdrawing militants,” the statement read in part.

However, the statement didn’t reveal the causalities of the deadly attack but assured members of the public and other entities that “everything is being done to bring the situation under control.”

“The mission remains committed in its fight against terrorism and will continue working closely with the Federal Government of Somalia , member states and other international partners in securing Somalia against Al Shabaab and other armed groups.

This is the biggest attack by the Al Shabaab jihadists on African Union troops in recent years.

Previously in 2018, the group attacked the same base in 2018 , killing 17 Ugandan soldiers.