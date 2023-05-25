Ugandan and South Sudanese security forces have increased patrols along their borderlines to prevent ethnic clashes between South Sudanese and Ugandans, which have recently erupted.

On May 7, violent ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuku tribe of South Sudan and the Madi/Aringa of Moyo and Yumbe districts over land along the border, killing one person and displacing over 3000 others.

The clashes affected people from the villages of Embe, Linyamiro, Etia and Gobiri in Gwere North parish, Lofori sub-county in Moyo district as well as the Feyo and Alema villages in Kochi sub-county, Yumbe district.

Ugandan authorities stated that they met with a delegation from South Sudan in Moyo district to discuss the conflict, which has claimed the life of one Sudanese national.

“We reached a resolution where by it was agreed that the joint border patrols by Uganda police, UPDF and Sudan army should continue along the borderlines to avoid more clashes and for that matter, there was a committe that was formed to spear head the resettlement process of displaced people in Moyo and Yumbe,” said police spokesperson Fred Enanga.

“This is one conflict which is along the borderline that is being resolved after engagenent of security agencies between two countries,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday at least 30,000kgs of maize flour and 15,000kgs of beans were delivered by government to Goboro transit centre awaiting distribution to people caught in this border dispute.

In a letter from Geoffrey Sseremba, the undersecretary and accounting officer in the Office of the Prime Minister to the Yumbe Chief Administrative Officer, indicated that the relief food targets 3,218 persons.

Rasul Drajiga, the senior Assistant Chief Administrative Officer for Yumbe acknowledged receiving the relief food items and said they plan to distribute the items immediately to the beneficiaries.

Local leaders from the affected districts, on the other hand, have urged the government to provide more assistance in the form of essential materials such as utensils, blankets, mats, and carpets, among other things, to assist families in returning to their homes.