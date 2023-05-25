Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has directed National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) to declassify ‘expired’ courses as “under review”.

Tayebwa’s directive follows media reports on ‘expired’ academic programmes. At least 1,470 programmes have expired over the last five years, according to statistics obtained from the NCHE.

The list of affected universities and other tertiary institutions includes both public and private academic institutions, but the biggest universities are the worst hit. The affected programmes include both graduate and undergraduate courses, and the expiration period differs according to the academic institutions.

While presiding over plenary on Wednesday, Tayebwa blamed the current expired courses crisis on misuse of strong words, challenging the Ministry of Education and Sports on its programme accreditation and review policy.

“Sometimes we love using string words without knowing the impact they can have. Why use the word expired? Hon. Muyingo you need to write to the National Council for Higher Education so that these programs are marked as programs under review,” Tayebwa directed.

He noted that the word expired is being used unnecessarily.

“When you say a bachelor’s degree’s curriculum is reviewed every after five years, when you have a course like medicine, which takes five years, it means by the time a student is graduating the curriculum has expired or is expiring,” he said.

“This is not tenable. Why are you causing a national crisis?” he queried

Presenting a statement on the validity of accredited academic programmes offered by NCHE, the State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysestom Muyingo said the ‘expiry’ of accreditation, as reflected on the NCHE website, means that the programme needs re-assessment to establish whether the key aspects upon which accreditation was granted are still in place.

“Institutions with programmes requiring reassessment have been urged to submit them for reassessment as soon as possible, in any case by 30th November 2023,” he said.

Muyingo assured the public that the qualification of graduates on programmes that have received prior accreditation, in accordance with NCHE minimum standards and regulations, by the institution is valid.

“In the process of programme review, some Higher Education Institutions have found it necessary to delete from offer, merge, and/or improve the existing accredited programmes. The changes ought to be communicated to the NCHE for appropriate update of the programme database at NCHE,” he said.

The qualifications awarded by Higher Education Institutions in Uganda are highly regarded both at home and abroad. Graduates from these institutions continue to receive international admissions, recognition and acclaim,” he said, disassociating the ministry from all media reports on alleged expired programmes.

“This is so as to avoid circulation of fake information that could alarm the public. We, therefore, call upon the public to seek the right information from the National Council for Higher Education to allay any anxiety on the validity of programmes,”he said.

The Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka called for calm, saying all courses are valid.

“The country needs to remain calm; there is no law that provides for expiry of courses. The courses are still valid. It was just a bad choice of word,” Kiwanuka said.