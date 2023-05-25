By Lawrence Mushabe

Vendors in Kigungu market, Entebbe municipality, have started the day counting losses after a serious fire destroyed shops and storage centres.

The fire, which is said to have started at around 11:00am, destroyed retail shops, nearby stalls, and general merchandise shops. Among the destroyed items were exercise books, boxes of soap, sachets of drinks and jerrycans of cooking oil.

Vendors also said they had lost detergent, sacks of sugar, rice, cartons of baking flour among other goods.

The cause of the fire is still investigated.