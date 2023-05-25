By Martin Okudi

The deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi, has arrived in North West Nile regional police headquarters based in Moyo district as part of his tour in the West Nile sub-region.

While in Mad’i sub-region the deputy Inspector General of Police will interface with police officers, sister security agencies and key stakeholders from Moyo, Adjumani, Yumbe and Obongi districts.

The visit of the Inspector General of Police comes at a time when the West Nile sub-region is experiencing increased cases of gun violence, theft of motorcycles, cattle ride, border disputes and smuggling of goods through the porous Uganda-South Sudan border.