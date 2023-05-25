Absa Bank Uganda and the Kampala Hash House Harriers (KHHH) have released the official route map for the Absa KH3 – 7 Hills Run scheduled for this Sunday May 28, 2023. The 21km race will kick off at Kingdom Kampala, Nakasero through Nile Avenue to Kyadondo Road, onto Nakasero Hill Road and then down to Kyaggwe Road, Namirembe Road, Albert Cook Road to Rubaga Road.

The event marks the first of a 3 year partnership between Absa Bank Uganda and KHHH announced earlier this year, geared towards promoting physical wellness while proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the girl-child education initiatives, a key component of Absa’s community promise to be an active force for good.

The route announced will commence from Rubaga Road, where the runners will go through Lubiri Ring Road, Mengo Hill Road, Nsambya Road, Gaba Road, Kibuli Road to 8th Street Industrial Area, Access Road, Mukwano Road to Yusuf Lule Road and conclude at Kingdom Kampala on Nile Avenue. A 6km route conquering one hill is optional for those who are interested in a shorter route.

“Runners will receive ribbons upon completion of each of Kampala’s seven iconic hills, with the ribbon points established at Nakasero, Old Kampala, Namirembe, Rubaga, Mengo, Nsambya and Kibuli hills. We will also have water points at these stations for the runners. We are grateful for the support of all our partners who have come on board to support this noble cause,” said Helen Nangonzi, Marketing and Customer Experience Director, Absa Bank Uganda.

“Registration is still ongoing and can be done both physically or digitally. For only UGX20,000 you could support this noble cause to keep the girl child in school while also remaining physically active. I appeal to the general public to join us to contribute to a cause that will have significant social impact,” Nangonzi added.

Registration remains open with participation from both individuals and organisations welcomed for a nominal fee and payments can be made at any Absa branch of convenience or by dialing *233*5#.

“The activity will kick off at 6AM with a warm-up session and official flagging off. You can participate as an individual or as an organisation by registering staff teams to participate in various categories starting with 10 runners at UGX1 million,,” Nangonzi said.

All funds raised from this event, organized in collaboration with the Kampala Hash House Harriers, will go towards key initiatives to keep the girl child in school through a two-pronged approach; providing skills training to teenage mothers to enable them earn a sustainable living, and by strengthening menstrual hygiene management to deter school absenteeism and reduce dropout rates among girls.

Despite high levels of enrolment, recent data shows that only 53% of Ugandan girls aged 6-12 complete the required seven years of primary education, and merely 22.5% of the female Ugandan population enrol in secondary education. This can be attributed to a number of obstacles that girls in our community face, including poverty, cultural barriers, early marriages, unwanted pregnancy, and difficulty managing menstrual hygiene.