Record champions, Sports Club Villa on Tuesday moved closer to winning the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title they last won 19 years ago when they beat Blacks Power FC at Wankulukuku.

Going into Tuesday’s game on 49 points, the same as Vipers and KCCA FC but only separated by goal difference, each of the three teams aimed at maintaining momentum as the league winds up.

The Jogoos who were at home made no mistake, earning a crucial win, thanks to a Charles Bbaale strike to see them move to 52 points at the summit of the table.

KCCA , Vipers falter

In other games in the title chase, Kitende based Vipers and Lugogo based KCCA FC falters when they all played to draws.

Vipers who were away in Jinja to BUL FC played to a one all draw whereas 13-time champions, KCCA FC were held to goalless draw by Busoga United FC at Kakindu Stadium.

The Tuesday results mean that going into the penultimate game, each of the three teams will need to win their game to remain in the title contention.

SC Villa is now at the top of the table with 52 points, two ahead of second placed Vipers, the same number of points that KCCA FC has but the latter has an inferior goal difference.

In the penultimate game of the season, SC Villa will only need a win to lift the league title they last won in 2004.

In the last games, SC Villa will play tax collectors, URA FC away whereas KCCA FC will host Bright Stars at Lugogo wile Vipers will host Jinja SSS.