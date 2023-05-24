Police in Kassanda district have commenced with investigations into circumstances under which one of their own allegedly shot himself dead.

According to the Wamala region police spokesperson, APS Racheal Kawala, the incident happed at Makokoto police post when Police Constable, Alex Kitiyo, 47 attached to the police post took his own life.

“Preliminary facts indicate that today at about 500am at Makokota trading centre Police constable Kitiyo woke up and shot several bullets into the room of his in charge police post Inspector of police John Kakooza while not talking anything, then he later returned to his room sat on his bed and shot himself dead,” Kawala said.

She said the scene was visited and documented by police whereas relevant statements are being recorded to guide investigations.

Previous incidents

In the past, there have been several incidents of police officers taking their own life.

For example last year, AIP George William Kaweesi, a police officer attached to the Field Force Unit in Buliisa district turned the gun onto himself inside the police barracks.

In January last year at about 4am, Corporal Drandi George a police officer attached to VIPPU shot himself dead inside his place of residence at Nsambya police barracks.

Ato James Agwayi, 45, another officer also locked himself in his house at Mubende Police Barracks and shot himself in the head.

Globally, suicide rates increased approximately 36% between 2000–2021.

Suicide was responsible for 48,183 deaths in 2021, which is about one death every 11 minutes whereas the number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher.

The situation is the same in Uganda with many cases of suicide .