The UPDF have said they will accord a normal sendoff to Pte Wilson Sabiiti who shot dead State minister for Labour Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola before taking his own life.

According to the deputy defence spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki, Sabiiti’s body was on Monday night handed over to the family after three weeks of waiting.

“The body of Pte Sabiti finally arrived last night and burial today mid-day with normal military burial arrangements for a UPDF Private,” Col Akiiki said.

“This means he will be buried with three gun volley like is done for a soldier at the rank of private up to a Colonel.”

The three-volley salute is a ceremonial act performed at military and police funerals as part of the drill and ceremony of the honour guard.

It consists of a rifle party firing blank cartridges into the air three times.

The development is a change of the heart for the Ugandan army that had initially indicated that they would not participate in the burial of one of their own.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye early this month said the army was not mandated to bury an officer who commits suicide or an act like Sabiiti did.

He however said that the army would make consideration on behalf of the family by transporting the body to the funeral venue, in his home in Kabarole District.

“In most cases, the family takes care of the arrangements, but the UPDF will support the family in transporting the body to the funeral venue. As soon as the body is delivered, we shall disperse,” Kulayigye said.

The latest development comes after three weeks of waiting for Pte Sabiiti’s family as they waited in vain for his body that the army held onto.

The family had got stuck after digging the grave but didn’t know what to do next since they didn’t know where the body was.

Some of the mourners who had initially gathered at home have since disappeared.