Officials from the National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) have warned the public against falsifying information and failure to register death or birth.

They said such an act attracts huge penalties and improvement upon conviction.

While appearing on NBS SpotlightUG panel discussion on civil registration with a focus on birth and death registration, the Manager Legal Advisory Services at NIRA, Brenda Kezaabu Agaba said there is a penalty for failure to register death and birth.

“There’s a penalty for failure to register a death and falsifying information regarding death,” she said, adding that the same applies for someone who fails to register for the birth certificate.

Death registration is the official recording of the events of the death of a citizen. Officials said it is very important to register a death, especially for the next of kin.

Agaba also warned the public against giving false information regarding the registration of death or birth, saying it can attract penalties.

“The public should be aware that if you falsify information you are liable to a fine and up to six months imprisonment .So you don’t need to be caught on the wrong side of the law .Those penalties exist,” warned Agaba.

Arafha Akurut, the Senior Registration Officer at NIRA said for the death that has occurred in the community it also has three steps like that of birth registration . These include notification step, registration step and certification step.

A death certificate comes at a fee of Shs 5000 for nationals and $40 for non-nationals equivalent to Shs 148000 although these are not issued with a NIN. Refugees get these services free of charge if they prove their status.

Akurut noted that registration of death currently is demand driven, adding that as a country people have not yet embraced the exercise the way it is supposed to be.

“Most of the deaths that we register are demand driven (those who want) to process letters of administration and that is when (one) comes to NIRA to process a death certificate and yet every event of death that occurs in this country should be captured. We capture this for the purposes of updating the register,” she said.

Akurut asked the public to have these events (death and birth) notified within the prescribed time.

“That is why; there won’t be a need to falsify information. Our offices are open and available, please visit them and get the right information,” she said.

How do you register a death and receive a death certificate?

Death occurring in medical facilities where a death occurs in a medical facility the administrator of the medical facility records the death, notifies the registration officer, and issues a death notification record evidencing the occurrence of the death in the health facility.

Death in a Community

Where a death occurs in the community the sub county chief/town clerk records the death, notifies the registration officer and issues a death notification record evidencing the occurrence of the death in the community.

What do you need to process a death certificate?

· A death notification record from a medical facility or from sub county/division

· Medical cause of death from hospital issued by the medical doctor who attended to the deceased or a postmortem report from a pathologist who conducted the postmortem

· Attach a photocopy of the national Identification card of the applicant and present the National ID card of the deceased.

· Payment receipt in the names of the deceased from the bank of Shs 5000 for citizens and USD 40 for non-citizens.

· A death certificate is free for a refugee that dies in Uganda on presentation of proof of refugee status