The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health Dr Diana Atwine has said that fighting corruption in the health sector is impossible for her as an individual, rolling the ball to the media she accuses of keeping quiet.

Dr Atwine made the statements while presenting at the NRM Manifesto week on Tuesday at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

“With evidence, we don’t condone and in fact, we punish corruption heavily. However, you can’t tell us you are concerned about corruption and do nothing about it,” Dr Atwine said.

She said that everyone must involve in the fight against corruption and not leave it to only the officials in government because they are not God.

“It’s only God who is everywhere and can see everything,” she said

Dr Atwine through the ball back to journalists who asked the question, wondering what their role has been, yet it’s them that talk about corruption all the time.

“Who have journalists exposed?” she posed.

“We all still must fight corruption including journalists, they always talk about it, but who have they reported? She added,

Dr Atwine said corruption for instance in Mityana, cannot be fought by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health Headquarters.

“If in Mityana someone asks for money and you go ahead and give it to them, and you go ahead and expose this person you are part of the corrupt as per the law,” she urged.