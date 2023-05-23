A California man who died after being hit by a car was seen helping a family of ducks cross the road moments before the collision, local police said.
Casey Rivara, 41, left his vehicle before being struck by a teenage driver in Rocklin, about 25 miles (40km) northeast of Sacramento, city police said.
Mr Rivara ensured the waddling of ducks reached safety before the collision, witnesses said.
No arrests have been made.
“The man was reportedly trying to help some ducklings that were in the intersection,” the Rocklin Police Department said in a statement.
“As the man was in the intersection, a teenage driver was headed eastbound on Stanford Ranch Boulevard. This juvenile driver struck the pedestrian who was in the roadway.”
One witness, Summer Peterson, told a local CBS News affiliate her children witnessed the collision, which happened on Thursday night around 20:15 local time.
“They were saying, ‘Oh, it’s so cute. It’s so nice of him.’ And then all of a sudden he was hit by a car,” she said.
People have left floral tributes and rubber ducks at the site of the collision.
An online fundraiser set up by relatives says Mr Rivara was driving his children home after their swim practice when they noticed a “mama duck and ducklings struggling to cross a busy intersection”.
“Casey was the kindest, most amazing husband and father,” the fundraiser reads. “Even his last act in this world was a sign of his compassion.”
His widow, Angel Chow, said in a statement: “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of you for the kind messages and gestures of kindness.
The Rocklin Police Department said no arrest had been made “and the incident is still under investigation”.
It is unlikely the teenage driver will face criminal charges, Rocklin Police Captain Scott Horrillo told NBC News.
Source: BBC
