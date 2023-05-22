By Martin Okudi

At least three residents of Obongi district who had reportedly gone missing after the speed boat they were sailing in capsized in the waters of the River Nile have been rescued and are safe.

The rescued persons were part of the fifteen people who volunteered to mount a search for a missing police officer who reportedly jumped into the River Nile on Saturday at 9:00pm after he was deployed to guard Obongi ferry with his colleague who is currently under arrest.

Dragudu Ignatius, the public relations officer for North West Nile region has confirmed the incident. He said the speed boat belonging to Obongi district production department capsized as a result of heavy rains characterized by strong winds.