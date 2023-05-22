SafeBoda, the leading ride-hailing platform in Uganda, has recently unveiled an exciting addition to its services with the introduction of the Plus Boda Boda ride option on their app. This new offering aims to provide customers with a wider range of affordable and top-notch transportation choices, while simultaneously empowering SafeBoda’s driver community with enhanced earning opportunities.

With the Plus ride option, customers can now indulge in an elevated experience that comes with several added benefits. These include an insurance cover in the event of an accident, provided by Liberty General Insurance Ltd, as well as access to experienced riders who prioritize cleanliness and passenger safety by using helmets and hair nets. Additionally, these riders are highly skilled in navigating GPS routes and adhere to the best road safety practices.

Furthermore, SafeBoda is also introducing a Saver ride option, which provides a more economical alternative, enabling customers to enjoy the trusted SafeBoda service at a lower price point. Despite the difference in names, both ride options guarantee high-quality service in line with SafeBoda’s core values.

Ricky Rapa Thomson, Co-Founder and Director of SafeBoda, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, “We’re thrilled to be launching our Plus and Saver ride options on the SafeBoda app. These new services are an important step towards fulfilling our mission of making transportation safer and more affordable for everyone in Africa at the click of a button.”

The launch event received special recognition from Kampala Metropolitan Commander Stephen Tanui, who commended SafeBoda’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its drivers and customers on the road. He also praised the company for its efforts in ensuring drivers comply with traffic regulations and road usage.

During the launch, Raphael Bisaso, the Head of Sales, Marketing & Distribution from Liberty General Insurance Ltd, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with SafeBoda. Bisaso stated, “We’re super excited to launch with one of the most innovative companies in Uganda, who have already made taking a boda boda safer in Kampala. We are delighted to partner with SafeBoda to help them take the next step in protecting passengers.”

Ezra, a renowned SafeBoda rider, shared his excitement about the Plus option, saying, “As a rider on SafeBoda, I’m thrilled about the launch of the Plus option. I encourage all our customers to order Plus rides and enjoy the experience. This new option will not only provide an elevated experience for our customers but also uplift our livelihoods as riders.”

SafeBoda has consistently demonstrated its commitment to enhancing transportation safety and accessibility throughout Africa, and the introduction of the Plus ride option reaffirms this dedication. By offering customers a greater choice of affordable and high-quality transportation, SafeBoda is revolutionizing the way people travel within their communities.

To access the new ride options, users can download the SafeBoda app for free from the Play Store and Apple Store.