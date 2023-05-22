Prudential Uganda has donated $70,000 equivalent to (Shs 261,000,000) Covid-19 recovery funds to support the renovation, refurbishment, and construction project at Bulamuka Primary School in Kamuli District.

The funds will be allocated to seven rotary clubs in Uganda that are actively participating in this community development initiative.

The Covid-19 pandemic posed unprecedented challenges globally, affecting various sectors, including education. Recognising the urgent need to support educational institutions in their recovery, Prudential has stepped forward to contribute to the revitalisation of the school.

Bulamuka Primary School holds a special place in the hearts of the local community, serving as a beacon of hope for countless children in the Kamuli District.

However, over time, the school has faced infrastructure challenges that have hindered the learning experience for students and teachers alike.

Through this partnership with the seven rotary clubs, Prudential aims to empower the community by providing a safe and conducive learning environment. The renovation and construction project will address key infrastructure gaps, ensuring that the students receive the education they deserve.

“We firmly believe that every child deserves access to quality education, regardless of their circumstances. As part of our commitment to community development, Prudential Uganda is proud to support the renovation project at Bulamuka Primary School,” said Tetteh Ayitevie, the Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Uganda.

Ayitevie expressed his gratitude to collaborate with the Rotary Clubs in Uganda which share their vision of creating a brighter future for the next generation.

Officials said the donation represents the company’s dedication to making a sustainable impact on the communities it serves.

By investing in the refurbishment and construction of the school, Ayitevie said the company aims to create a lasting positive change and contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“We are immensely grateful to Prudential Uganda for their generous donation towards our project to renovate and construct Bulamuka Primary School,” expressed Mike Sebalu, the Governor of Rotary District 9213 in Uganda.

This contribution he said will enable members of the rotary to transform the school into a safe and inspiring learning environment, benefitting the students, teachers, and the entire community.

The donation will directly contribute to the renovation and refurbishment of classrooms, construction of new facilities, and the provision of necessary educational resources and materials.

Prudential Uganda aims to enhance the overall learning experience and uplift the spirits of the students and teachers.

The company said it remains committed to empowering communities and creating a lasting impact and it believes that by investing in education and supporting initiatives like this project, it can contribute to the long-term development of Uganda and foster a brighter future for all.

Prudential Uganda has in the most recent past donated Covid-19 relief and recovery funds to Strong Minds Uganda to support young ladies and youth access mental health support during the pandemic, food relief primary school teachers in eastern Uganda that were affected by the lockdown measures and people in the urban slums of Kampala and Mbarara.

This Covid-19 recovery fund has been provided by Prudential Uganda with support from the Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential plc in Asia and Africa, and Chairman’s Challenge, Prudential’s flagship international volunteering programme, that brings together people from across the Group to help their communities.