Police have said they are concerned over the recent spate of shootings in several parts of the country that they described as “reckless”.

At least ten people have in the past fortnight or so been killed and others injured in separate shooting incidents in Kampala and other parts of the country, raising concern by members of the public over rising gun violence.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said it is a matte of concern that some of the incidents of shooting have happened in a reckless but avoidable manner, especially last week.

“These shootings are trying to tell us that there are people in security, even criminals who don’t value life the way it used to be. The shootings were over petty conflicts that led to death of people. Gun violence had really reduced in the past until of recent due to intense policing and strict gun policy that we had. However, this slight increase in these reckless incidents of shootings over petty conflicts and disputes shows people are getting desperate,”Enanga said.

He said of late, there are shootings arising out of domestic violence, rage, anger and jealousy which all contribute to crime.

In one incident last week, a police officer shot dead a UPDF soldier in Mbarara over unclear circumstances whereas in another in Tororo, a private security guard attached to Saracen shot dead a colleague after developing misunderstandings over failure to return a simcard a company sacco membership card.

The police spokesperson described these two incidents as being unfortunate by happened as a result of recklessness and disregard to others’ lives.

“In Mbarara our officer, constable shot dead a UPDF soldier over a woman. You can imagine such a crime of passion after the police officer developed a motive earlier in the day when he allegedly saw the victim befriending his girlfriend and were even taking selfies. Three hours later as he was going to work at 6pm, he found the two together, a verbal exchange followed and then shot a bullet to the chest of the UPDF officer. These are hard lessons to learn from these incidents,”Enanga said.

The incidents have further raised concern over the increased gun violence in the country.

However, the police spokesperson opined that not all is lost.

“Even if there is fear in community about these shootings, they were not as a result of organized crime like robbery or targeted murder or so or any attack targeting the community,” he said.

Enanga noted that police together with sister security agencies and private security organisations are working on measures to address such reckless types of shootings by ensuring the right gun policies, intelligence, detection and enforcement.