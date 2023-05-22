Police in Iganga, together with operatives from the Crime Intelligence Directorate have arrested a Makerere University student who faked his own kidnap after blowing up his tuition in sports betting.

Family members last week raised concern over the whereabouts of Augustine Ssekajugo, a bachelor’s degree in dental surgery student who had been missing for over a week.

His neighbours at his rented room in Kikoni had last seen him as he left for lectures at around 1pm on May, 2, 2023.

Efforts by both relatives and friends to ascertain his whereabouts proved futile after his phones were recovered from his rented room.

A case of disappearance was reported to Wandegeya police station in Kampala and investigations into the matter kicked off.

However, according to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, Ssekajugo was tracked and got from a hideout in Iganga.

“The victim, turned suspect disappeared on May, 2 from his hostel room leaving all phones behind and had cut off communication with his coursemates, the university and relatives. We established that he staged the kidnap after blowing up his tuition fees in sports betting and other unnecessary expenses and decided to disappear,” Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said on arrest after 17 days, the Makerere University student in his second year had rented a room in Butama village in Iganga district where he was going to start coaching lessons as a way of survival.

“Our investigations have found out that there was no kidnap but he simply abandoned his phones in his room to fake his disappearance. We condemn such acts because they create panic and fear to immediate family and friends.”

Enanga urged parents to always keep a keen eye onto their children and if possible, make payments for school fees or tuition on behalf of their children.

He also warned students against participating in sports betting.