Government has mooted a plan to establish breast milk banks around the country.

Sarah Ngalombi, senior nutritionist at Ministry of Health has revealed that the ministry is benchmarking the idea to address the challenge of malnutrition and infant mortality.

Breast milk banks supply pasteurised human breast milk donated for babies whose mothers cannot provide adequate breast milk.

Uganda’s first and only milk bank was launched in 2021 at St Francis Hospital Nsambya.

Speaking to journalists on Friday during a workshop on nutrition, organised by Right 2 Grow consortium, Ngalombi noted that the idea is being considered due to high number of low birthweight babies that need breast milk and yet cannot get it from their mothers.

“So, one of the options is the breast milk bank, and we have started benchmarking with other countries to see how it will be socially acceptable in our country and also to make sure that within the policies, it is incorporated there if it can work,” Ngalombi said.

She said as the ministry, they have taken wide consultations and identified that the idea could work in Uganda.

Ngalombi added that they have already started processes including identifying if there will be enough milk donors, and believed the process will be completed in one or two years.

Available data indicates that 54% of adults in Uganda have suffered malnutrition in their childhood.

Speaking at the workshop, Right 2 Grow consortium, country lead, Richard Kato said there is need to change the trends on malnutrition if Uganda is to have a productive work force.

”So, we are saying; Can we change the trends of our children, and reduce the number of children who are getting stunted when they are young because we want to have productive work force in future,” Kato said.

Kato underscored the role of the journalists in influencing reforms in different sectors, and urged them to do the same in shaping how trends are around nutrition.

“We want to hear from you, but also to mention that we are very interested as the programme but also as partners to walk with you in this journey because we know and recognise the unique role and position that you have in influencing how government works, how donors invest resources, how civil society organisations function, how people eat food..”

Funded by Netherland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and running until 2025, the Right 2 Grow project is a consortium of partners led by Project Hunger Uganda with its key area of interest being nutrition.

Currently operating in districts with high levels of malnutrition, the partnership aims for decision-makers and key stakeholders to jointly and effectively address undernutrition in Uganda in a multisectoral, gender-sensitive, and inclusive way.