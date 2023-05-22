By Martin Okudi

A team of experts from police marine divers and health workers have recovered the body of Justin Rubangakene, the police officer who reportedly jumped into the waters of the River Nile on Saturday night.

The experts that retrieved the body of deceased police officer was dispatched by Obongi district security committee members headed by the resident district commissioner.

Obongi resident district commissioner Samuel Mpimbaza Hasaka, said the body was found at the spot where the speed boat that was used by the first search team capsized on Sunday evening.

After the incident the second search team uaed the newly deployed speed boat ambulance by the Ministry of Health at Obongi landing site to search for the missing police officer.

Eye witnesses disclosed that Rubangakene, who was on a night duty abandoned his gun on the chair of the ferry and jumped into the waters on Saturday at 9:00 Pm.

His yet to be identified colleague with whom he has been deployed to guard the ferry has been aressted and detained at Obongi police station to help in investigation.