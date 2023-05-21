By Martin Okudi

A police officer deployed to guard Obongi ferry in Obongi district has reportedly committed suicide by drowning in River Nile.

Eye witnesses said Justin Rubangakene, who was on a night duty, abandoned his gun on the chair of the ferry and jumped into the waters on Saturday at 9:00pm.

Obongi resident district commissioner Samuel Mpimbaza Hashaka accompanied by the DPC and DISO, visited the scene.

Hasaka, revealed that a team of marine experts are using the newly deployed speed boat ambulance at Obongi landing site to search for the missing police officer.